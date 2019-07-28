EROFS-Utils Adds LZ4 Compression Bits, Finally Has A README
While initially the user-space utility for Huawei's EROFS file-system was not publicly available, it came last November and this past April they began rewriting these EROFS user-space bits. Fortunately, since then they have done a better job of keeping EROFS-utils up-to-date against their latest kernel module changes for this read-only file-system.

With the kernel bits now aligned for LZ4 in-place decompression, the EROFS-utils code was updated this week for supporting this functionality.

The EROFS mkfs utility now supports a -z option for specifying a compressor and compression level to activate the new compression support.

The other additions this week to EROFS-utils can be found via its Git repository where it finally even has a README file at long last for helping new users/developers get started with this original Linux file-system.

Moving forward, this read-only file-system destined for Android smartphones is also aiming to be promoted out of the kernel's staging area as soon as the Linux 5.4 cycle that would also mark its on-disk format as being frozen.
