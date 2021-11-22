EROFS-Utils 1.4 Adds Experimental FSCK, MicroLZMA Compression

EROFS-Utils as the collection of open-source user-space utilities for the read-only EROFS file-system is out with a big update.
EROFS continues maturing well since its original introduction two years ago by Huawei. This read-only file-system continues to be geared for use with Android and the needs of other embedded and container environments. Following the recent Linux 5.16 merge window where EROFS added LZMA/MicroLZMA compression support and other improvements, EROFS-Utils 1.4 is now available with the latest user-space utilities.
EROFS-Utils 1.4 adds the user-space side of the support around MicroLZMA file-system compression. Also significant with the v1.4 release is introducing fsck.erofs for having initial file-system checking support. The EROFS FSCK support is considered experimental with this release along with the new dump.erofs support.
EROFS-Utils 1.4 also adds support for chunk-based uncompressed files for deduplication, support for multiple devices for multi-blob CAS container images, various mkfs.erofs file-system creation improvements, complete macOS support, and other fbug fixes and improvements.
EROFS-Utils 1.4 is a sizable update with downloads and more details on it via the kernel mailing list.
2 Comments