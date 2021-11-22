EROFS-Utils 1.4 Adds Experimental FSCK, MicroLZMA Compression
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 22 November 2021 at 12:00 AM EST. 2 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
EROFS-Utils as the collection of open-source user-space utilities for the read-only EROFS file-system is out with a big update.

EROFS continues maturing well since its original introduction two years ago by Huawei. This read-only file-system continues to be geared for use with Android and the needs of other embedded and container environments. Following the recent Linux 5.16 merge window where EROFS added LZMA/MicroLZMA compression support and other improvements, EROFS-Utils 1.4 is now available with the latest user-space utilities.

EROFS-Utils 1.4 adds the user-space side of the support around MicroLZMA file-system compression. Also significant with the v1.4 release is introducing fsck.erofs for having initial file-system checking support. The EROFS FSCK support is considered experimental with this release along with the new dump.erofs support.

EROFS-Utils 1.4 also adds support for chunk-based uncompressed files for deduplication, support for multiple devices for multi-blob CAS container images, various mkfs.erofs file-system creation improvements, complete macOS support, and other fbug fixes and improvements.

EROFS-Utils 1.4 is a sizable update with downloads and more details on it via the kernel mailing list.
2 Comments
Related News
Gluster 10 Scalable Network File-System Delivers Greater Performance
Linux 5.17 To Continue With I/O Optimizations, 5~6% Improvement Pending For NVMe
Red Hat's Stratis Storage 3.0 Released With Many Improvements
AFS, 9p, Netfslib Wired Up To Use Newly-Merged Folios In Linux 5.16
Faster Ceph With Linux 5.16 Now That Async Dirops Have Been Flipped On
On-Disk Format Changes Ahead To Improve "Painful" Parts Of Btrfs Design
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.17 To Boast A Big TCP Performance Optimization
AMD Releases Updated Zen 3 CPU Microcode (November 2021)
NVIDIA Releases Open-Source Image Scaling SDK With Cross-Platform GPU Support
Linux 5.17 To Continue With I/O Optimizations, 5~6% Improvement Pending For NVMe
Experimental Zink On NVIDIA's Vulkan Driver Capable Of Outperforming OpenGL Driver
Proof-Of-Concept Work Brings systemd To Ubuntu WSL
Modernized Zstd Merged Into Linux 5.16 For Much Greater Performance
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Planning To Vastly Improve Its Documentation