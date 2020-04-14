There hasn't been much to report on this year for EROFS as the Huawei-developed read-only Linux file-system with Android devices in mind. But out this week is now erofs-utils as an update to the user-space utilities around this file-system.
EROFS was initially merged back for Linux 4.19 in 2018 and then graduated from staging with Linux 5.4 while since then there hasn't been much to report on... Including for the recent Linux 5.7 merge window no major updates, but then again this is a fairly simplistic read-only file-system and has already proven itself in promoting out of staging.
This "Enhanced Read-Only File System" with erofs-utils 1.1 now has superblock checksum support, file-system UUID support, and other improvements. There are also bug fixes and code clean-ups.
Notably still missing from erofs-utils is the user-space support around dealing with the file-system's transparent LZ4 compression ability. Patches for the LZ4 erofs-utils support are available but not mature enough in time for this release. More details on the EROFS utilities update via the kernel mailing list.
2 Comments