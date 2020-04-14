EROFS-Utils 1.1 Released For This Read-Only Linux File-System
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 14 April 2020 at 04:47 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX STORAGE --
There hasn't been much to report on this year for EROFS as the Huawei-developed read-only Linux file-system with Android devices in mind. But out this week is now erofs-utils as an update to the user-space utilities around this file-system.

EROFS was initially merged back for Linux 4.19 in 2018 and then graduated from staging with Linux 5.4 while since then there hasn't been much to report on... Including for the recent Linux 5.7 merge window no major updates, but then again this is a fairly simplistic read-only file-system and has already proven itself in promoting out of staging.

This "Enhanced Read-Only File System" with erofs-utils 1.1 now has superblock checksum support, file-system UUID support, and other improvements. There are also bug fixes and code clean-ups.

Notably still missing from erofs-utils is the user-space support around dealing with the file-system's transparent LZ4 compression ability. Patches for the LZ4 erofs-utils support are available but not mature enough in time for this release. More details on the EROFS utilities update via the kernel mailing list.
2 Comments
Related News
Linux 5.7 Will Let You Setup A Swap File Over A Network With SMB3/Samba
FAT File-System Driver For Linux Sees Patch To Run Multiple Times Faster
UDisks 2.9 To Support LVM's Virtual Data Optimizer For Deduplication/Compression
XFS Has A Second Round Of Improvements For Linux 5.7
Samsung Releases exFAT-Utils To Format File-System, Fsck
Ceph Sees Some Nice Performance Improvements With Linux 5.7
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
New Qt Releases Might Now Be Restricted To Paying Customers For 12 Months
More Open-Source Participants Are Backing A Possible Fork Of Qt
The Qt Company Provides A Brief Comment On Open-Source
LOOPFS File-System Proposed For Linux
System76 Lemur Pro Laptop Offers 14 Hour Battery Life, Coreboot Firmware For $1099+
Systemd-OOMD Continues Coming Together For Better Linux Out-Of-Memory Handling
Firefox 75 Released With Flatpak Support, Wayland Improvements
FAT File-System Driver For Linux Sees Patch To Run Multiple Times Faster