EROFS Looking To Be Promoted Out Of Linux's Staging Area
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 7 July 2019 at 12:02 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Huawei's EROFS file-system has been part of the mainline Linux kernel for about one year albeit as part of the "staging" area until it's been proven stable and mature. Now with this file-system reportedly in use on "10+ millions of Huawei Android mobile phones", they are looking to have this file-system promoted out of staging.

EROFS as a reminder is a read-only Linux file-system developed by Huawei and optimized for delivering solid performance. EROFS supports in-place I/O and in-place decompression among other features designed to deliver a fast read-only file-system and Huawei engineers continue to work to improve its performance as well as tack on other features. Iomap and direct I/O support are among the other features being worked on along with support for more compression schemes.

From this kernel thread, it looks like the EROFS promotion out of staging will happen. However, it's too late to aim this change for the imminent Linux 5.3 merge window and as a result is a change we're likely to see happen later this year for Linux 5.4. By going out of staging they are also committing to a stable ABI and on-disk format.
