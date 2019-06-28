Huawei Adding New LZ4 Inplace Decompression To EROFS File-System
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 28 June 2019 at 09:14 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Huawei's EROFS Linux read-only file-system continues to be improved upon and with the upcoming Linux 5.3 kernel cycle will see yet more improvements.

EROFS has already supported native file-system compression for help conserving space with this read-only file-system Huawei has been working on for use particularly by mobile devices but other use-cases as well. Queued up into staging-next ahead of the Linux 5.3 merge window is a new decompression framework.

This new EROFS support allows for LZ4 decompression to happen in-place so that data decompression can be done without any memory copies. This, of course, is helping out performance. Gao Xiang of Huawei commented on one of the patches, "On kirin980 platform, sequential read is slightly improved to 778MiB/s after the new decompression backend is used."

Already as a follow-up patch to the new framework, EROFS is switching to use this code while dropping their older decompression code.

This support comes following upstream LZ4 seeing in-place decompression functionality via Facebook developers.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
EXT4 Getting Faster Case-Insensitive Performance
ZFS On Linux 0.8.1 Brings Many Fixes, Linux 5.2 Compatibility Bits
Bcachefs Completes Core Feature Work, Could Merge Soon If Review Goes Well
Western Digital Continues Working On SMR / Zoned Device Support For Btrfs
SUSE Reworking Btrfs File-System's Locking Code
Linux 5.1.5 Kernel Fixes The Latest Data Corruption Bug
Popular News This Week
Valve Will Not Be Officially Supporting Ubuntu 19.10+
Wine Developers Appear Quite Apprehensive About Ubuntu's Plans To Drop 32-Bit Support
Canonical Developer Tries Running GOG Games On 64-Bit-Only Ubuntu 19.10 Setup
The Latest Linux Kernel Appears To Be Causing Connectivity Issues For Steam
Clear Linux Gets Questions Over Steam Integration, Other Plans For This High-Perf Distro
Ubuntu Developer Talks Down Impact Of 32-Bit Changes For Ubuntu 19.10