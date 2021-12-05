EPEL 9 Ready To Provide Extra Packages For RHEL 9, CentOS Stream 9
Written by Michael Larabel in Red Hat on 5 December 2021 at 05:21 AM EST. Add A Comment
RED HAT --
While RHEL9 is just in beta form right now, due to CentOS Stream 9 now having launched and that effectively serving as the bleeding-edge of the RHEL9 upstream, EPEL 9 has already launched.

Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux "EPEL" continues to provide a vast assortment of packages to complement the official packages in the RHEL/CentOS repository. EPEL packages continue to be derived from their Fedora counterpart and simply augment what is available to RHEL / CentOS (and Oracle Linux, et al) users.

Friday marked the launch of EPEL 9 with the packages being built against CentOS Stream 9 and that allowing things to be ready even ahead of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0 general availability. Typically it hasn't even been until after the initial major RHEL release that EPEL packages become available.


More details on EPEL 9 via the Fedora Community Blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
CentOS Stream 9 Now Available To Live On The Bleeding-Edge Of RHEL9
CentOS Linux 8 Updated Against RHEL 8.5 Before Going EOL
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0 Beta Released
Red Hat Is Hiring Another Linux Developer To Work On GPU Hardware Enablement
CentOS Kmods SIG Working On exFAT, WireGuard Additions
Red Hat Is Hiring So Linux Can Finally Have Good HDR Display Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
A Call For KDE To Fully Embrace Simplicity By Default, Appeal To More Novice Users
The Phoronix Premium Thanksgiving / Black Friday 2021 Special
Valve Posts Updated Steam Deck FAQs To Address More Community Questions
KDE Squashes Many "Annoying" Bugs As It Works To Improve The Desktop's Reliability.
Godot 4.0 Progressing On Its Multiplayer Capabilities
Linux 5.17 To Boast Latency Optimization For AF_UNIX Sockets
Linux 5.16 Merges Fix For One Of The Intel Alder Lake Issues
Getting Experimental Vulkan Within QEMU VMs Using Linux 5.16+ Paired With Mesa's Venus