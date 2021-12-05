EPEL 9 Ready To Provide Extra Packages For RHEL 9, CentOS Stream 9

While RHEL9 is just in beta form right now, due to CentOS Stream 9 now having launched and that effectively serving as the bleeding-edge of the RHEL9 upstream, EPEL 9 has already launched.
Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux "EPEL" continues to provide a vast assortment of packages to complement the official packages in the RHEL/CentOS repository. EPEL packages continue to be derived from their Fedora counterpart and simply augment what is available to RHEL / CentOS (and Oracle Linux, et al) users.
Friday marked the launch of EPEL 9 with the packages being built against CentOS Stream 9 and that allowing things to be ready even ahead of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.0 general availability. Typically it hasn't even been until after the initial major RHEL release that EPEL packages become available.
More details on EPEL 9 via the Fedora Community Blog.
