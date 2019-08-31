The EOMA68 Upgradeable ARM Board Faces Another Setback: HDMI Connectors Don't Fit
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 31 August 2019 at 07:09 AM EDT. 4 Comments
HARDWARE --
The EOMA68 computer card design was novel when first talked about for integerchangeable Arm-based computer cards that could also be installed within laptops and other devices. But even after being worked on for years and raising more than $234k USD, it's still not ready yet to see the light of day.

We hadn't heard much at all about EOMA68 this year since their ultimately failed plans of shipping the EOMA68 back in 2018. More recently the lead engineer Luke Kenneth Casson Leighton has been investing time in his plans for a libre RISC-V SoC design unrelated to EOMA68 but for potentially yielding a libre Vulkan accelerator for open-source graphics.

Earlier this month though it turns out there was an EOMA68 update but unfortunately it wasn't good news. There was another setback in the EOMA68 production causing delays and it's still not know when the boards will be ready to ship to customers. This latest struggle comes down to HDMI connectors not fitting over poor manufacturing. The CNC machining on the edge of the PCB wasn't accurate enough. But with 1,000 PCBs already processed, for those existing boards they are manually using an xacto-knife to work to correct the defect by hand-trimming each board.

As for when this issue might be rectified and manufacturing complete, they do not know especially with not knowing about any other issues that may be looming. From their newest update, "Again, to reiterate: we do not know what will need to be solved next. Therefore, a production date simply cannot be provided, and that really is the end of the matter. Or, the answer is: the production date is “the production time plus the unknown time to solve unknown and unknowable future issues.”"

These EOMA68 computer cards have an Allwinner A20 SoC with dual-core Cortex-A7 processor and Mali 400 graphics, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of NAND flash memory. Pricing on each computer card has been $65 USD. Dual-core A7 performance is quite sluggish by 2019 or 2020 standards but at least if this first run of cards gets completed at least in theory new versions of the EOMA68 computer card could come out with a more modern SoC.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Fairphone 3 Pre-Orders Begin For Ethical Smartphone With Better Specs Than The Librem 5
Purism Shows Off First Shots Of The Librem 5 Smartphone's PCB
Logic Supply Announces Karbon 700 Rugged Linux PC With Core / Xeon CPU Options
Open-Source GPU Drivers For Embedded Have Been Improving But RE'ing Take A While
Ampere Computing Is Keeping Close Track Of The Linux Performance For Their ARM Servers
Parallel CPU Microcode Updates Being Restored To Help Large Core Count Servers
Popular News This Week
Valve's Proton Offers Branch With VKD3D For Direct3D 12 Over Vulkan
FreeBSD's Executive Director Calls For Linux + BSD Devs To Work Together
Mesa Radeon Vulkan Driver Sees ~30% Performance Boost For APUs
Microsoft Publishes exFAT Specification, Encourages Linux Support
The Existing Linux exFAT Code Is "Horrible" But Could Soon Be In Staging
Enlightenment 0.23 Released With Massive Wayland Improvements