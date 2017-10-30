Embedded Linux Conference Europe & Open-Source Summit Wrap Up In Prague
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Events on 29 October 2017 at 08:24 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX EVENTS --
The 2017 Embedded Linux Conference Europe and Open-Source Summit Europe events hosted by the Linux Foundation this year in Prague wrapped up earlier this week.

For those that missed the event in person, didn't tune into the available livestreams, and want to catch up on the material presented, most of the sessions do have their PDF slide decks available for download this weekend.

On Phoronix we covered some of the interesting material including some Etnaviv information, the state of uClibc, and Intel's persistent memory user-space file-system.

The Open-Source Summit Europe 2017 slides can be found via the schedule page by hovering over the talks of interest to you and if available a link for the slides will be shown.

The Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2017 slides are much easier to find thanks to their dedicated slide page showing all talks with the presentations being available.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Events News
The Graphics Talks Of The 2017 Open-Source Summit NA
Phoronix Moscow Meetup - April 2017
Linaro Connect Budapest '17 Slides & Videos
Embedded Linux Conference 2017 Videos Now Online
Mesa, Vulkan & Other Driver Talks From 2017 Embedded Linux Conference
There's One Week Until FOSDEM 2017
Popular News
Google Even Fear Intel ME, Reduce Their Attack Vector With NERF
Oracle Could Still Make ZFS A First-Class Upstream Linux File-System
Linux Mint Will Discontinue Its KDE Edition
SUSE Has Been Working On An In-Kernel Boot Splash Screen For Linux
ARM Proposes Changing GCC's Default Optimization Level To -Og
AMD/Ryzen NPT Fix Discovered For Better Pass-Through Graphics Performance