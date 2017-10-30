Embedded Linux Conference Europe & Open-Source Summit Wrap Up In Prague

The 2017 Embedded Linux Conference Europe and Open-Source Summit Europe events hosted by the Linux Foundation this year in Prague wrapped up earlier this week.
For those that missed the event in person, didn't tune into the available livestreams, and want to catch up on the material presented, most of the sessions do have their PDF slide decks available for download this weekend.
On Phoronix we covered some of the interesting material including some Etnaviv information, the state of uClibc, and Intel's persistent memory user-space file-system.
The Open-Source Summit Europe 2017 slides can be found via the schedule page by hovering over the talks of interest to you and if available a link for the slides will be shown.
The Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2017 slides are much easier to find thanks to their dedicated slide page showing all talks with the presentations being available.
Add A Comment