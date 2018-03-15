Embedded Linux Conference 2018 Wraps Up In Portland

The Linux Foundation's Embedded Linux Conference 2018 and OpenIoT Summit wrapped up on Wednesday in Portland, Oregon. For those that couldn't make the event, PDF slide decks for many of the presentations are now available.
Slides from many of the sessions for the three-day Linux Foundation event are online for those interested. But unfortunately no word on audio/video recordings.
The slides from Embedded Linux Conference + OpenIoT Summit are available via the schedule area by going to the desired page and hovering over a given session or clicking on it... For all sessions where slides are available, they are then prominently displayed.
In going through the material myself, some of what I found most interesting was:
- Imad Sousou of Intel OTC launching the Sound Open Firmware project and making remarks that we could potentially be seeing more open firmware come out of Intel.
- Samsung's work on Enlightenment EFL 2.0 with a new unified API and better language bindings.
- Robert Foss of Collabora presented about embedded GPU drivers for Linux. Though if you keep up-to-date on all your Phoronix reading, there isn't too much new material in there.
- Google and others were talking about the new LinuxBoot / NERF project. LinuxBoot as a reminder is about replacing some firmware with Linux code.
- Mark Janes of Intel's Linux driver team was talking about FrameRetreace as the APITraced-based solution they have been working on.
