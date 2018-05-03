Mir's EGMDE Example Desktop Is Becoming A Bit More Practical
3 May 2018
At the end of March there was the roll-out of EGMDE as the example Mir desktop environment and since then it's continued picking up features as part of a learning exercise for getting new contributors/developers interested in Mir and how to deal with the Mir Abstraction Layer (MirAL).

Alan Griffiths of Canonical who has been leading the charge on EGMDE development and many other mir topics for that matter has been working on this basic desktop shell for demonstration/learning/introductory purposes. His latest article on the topic is teaching those interested how to write a basic application launcher to start apps with Mir.

A basic application launcher is in place as well as recently working on some improvements to EGMDE's wallpaper handling.

Those wishing to learn more can see Alan's latest EGMDE developer post at community.ubuntu.com.
