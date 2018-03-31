EGMDE: The Example Mir Desktop Environment
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 31 March 2018 at 11:11 AM EDT. 9 Comments
UBUNTU --
We've known that Mir developers have been trying to get a Mir example desktop session going in time for Ubuntu 18.04. More details on that are now coming to light as we meet the EGMDE desktop environment.

Canonical's Alan Griffiths has been working on EGMDE to demonstrate the ease of being able to write a desktop shell based on MirAL, Mir's abstraction layer. EGMDE is the renewed effort based on Mir 0.31 and MirAL 2.0. EGMDE is short for the Example Mir Desktop Environment.

No, this isn't a new desktop effort like Unity. Rather, EGMDE is just a bare-bones demonstrator for Mir/MirAL. The basic shell running off Mir amounts to just under 600 lines of code and at this point comes down to a blank screen that is launching Weston's terminal. From this lightweight example session you can then fire up Wayland programs.

Instructions for building and trying out EGMDE can be found via this post by Alan for Ubuntu and Fedora but it depends upon Mir 0.31 that is yet to be available via the package archives officially on either OS. Those wishing to check out this very lightweight implementation can find it hosted on GitHub. It looks like the functionality will be extended over time as Alan is going to be writing a series of articles on developing with Mir/MirAL.
9 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Mir 0.31.1 Released With Various Wayland Fixes
Ubuntu 18.04's Automatic Suspend Shows Linux Suspend Can Still Be An Issue In 2018
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Continues Prepping With The Linux 4.15 Kernel
Mir 0.31 Officially Released
Ubuntu 18.10 Looking At LZ4-Compressed Initramfs Image By Default
UBports Continues Work On Moving From Ubuntu 15.04 Base To 16.04
Popular News This Week
AOMedia Announces Public Release Of AV1 Video Format
An Important GNOME Performance Fix Has Landed
Seven Reasons To Already Get Excited For Linux 4.17, Especially For AMD/Radeon Users
CRYENGINE's Sandbox Editor Now Open-Source
Blender 2.8 Is Going To Be Very Exciting, Requires OpenGL 3.3+
Linux Gets An Open-Source VR Desktop, Built Off OpenHMD