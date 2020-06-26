EGMDE Is Still Being Hacked On As A Lightweight Mir Desktop

It's not yet ready to take on the likes of Xfce and LXQt, but EGMDE is surprisingly still being worked on by Mir developers of Ubuntu/Canonical as a lightweight desktop.
EGMDE was started back in 2018 as an example Mir desktop environment. There were many EGMDE updates in 2018 but for the past year it was virtually silent with the last time there being any EGMDE news to report on Phoronix being at the start of 2019.
A year and a half later, it turns out this lightweight Mir desktop is still being worked on by lead Mir developer Alan Griffiths. Through his recent experiments with EGMDE on the latest Mir code-base, there is now improved keyboard shortcut handling, optional support for workspaces, optional support for shell components, and other changes.
Griffiths outlined the latest EGMDE process on Ubuntu Discourse for those interested. He did note, however, "egmde is still not ready for use as a lightweight desktop."
1 Comment