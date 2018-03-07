EGLStreams For XWayland Gets Updated

While we are past the first release candidate on the X.Org Server 1.20 release, one of the patch series still being wrangled for this update by release manager Adam Jackson is EGLStreams support for XWayland, benefiting the NVIDIA Linux driver.
Published in early February was the initial patches for EGLStreams on XWayland by Lyude Paul of Red Hat. Adam Jackson, also of Red Hat, has now sent out the second revision of these patches that would allow the NVIDIA proprietary Linux driver to support X11 applications on Wayland via XWayland with this functionality.
NVIDIA's Linux driver doesn't support the GBM approach used by the open-source drivers as it doesn't fit their driver model, some Wayland compositors have picked up EGLStreams support so far, and the new Unix device memory allocation API being pursued by NVIDIA and the community isn't ready for adoption yet.
So there are the new patches for EGLStreams with XWayland. Though in the series Adam does note there might be a different XWayland approach possible via using the EGL_KHR_platform_wayland extension and not having to be catered to EGLStreams.
The X.Org Server 1.20 release with its many new features is expected to be released in the next few weeks.
