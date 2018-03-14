Cedric Bail of Samsung's Open-Source Group presented today at the Embedded Linux Conference on EFL 2.0 as part of the Enlightenment project's long-standing goal to provide a new and unified API.
While the Enlightenment Foundation Libraries 1.x (EFL1) continues to be maintained, the developers at Samsung OSG that are part of the Enlightenment team have been busy construction EFL 2.0 and hope to show off the first of their new wares in 2018.
Driving the EFL 2.0 development has been a goal of easier to maintain language bindings. With EFL 2.0 their language binding focus is on C++, C#, JavaScript, Lua and Python. In part to make the language bindings easier, they are working to simplify the entire EFL toolkit API with just one object model, one event system, one asynchronous system, and other refactoring of code.
During the rollout of this new unified API, they are still working on maintaining API/ABI compatibility for EFL1 applications and allowing the new API to be mixed with the old API. Enlightenment Foundation Libraries design fundamentals will remain of focusing on energy efficiency, low memory usage, and scalability. Currently they are focusing their EFL efforts in Samsung's domain of mobile/touchscreen/TV while over time EFL 2 will become better with its desktop support.
Those wanting to learn more about their ongoing work towards EFL 2.0 can find more information via the ELC slide deck (PDF).
