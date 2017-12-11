Coreboot Conference 2017 Videos Now Available
Written by Michael Larabel in Coreboot on 11 December 2017 at 01:59 PM EST.
For those interested in the open-source Coreboot project that serves as a replacement to proprietary UEFI/BIOS, the videos from their European Coreboot Conference are now available.

The European Coreboot Conference 2017 (ECC'17) was held in Bochum, Germany back at the end of October.

It's taken some time to get the videos up, but they are edited and of good quality. Embedded below is the Coreboot keynote address.


The other ECC'17 videos can be found via the Coreboot YouTube channel. More information on the event from ecc2017.coreboot.org.
