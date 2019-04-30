EA Joins The Khronos Group, Will Collaborate On Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 30 April 2019 at 02:25 PM EDT. 12 Comments
STANDARDS
Well, here's a surprise... EA (yes, Electronic Arts) has joined The Khronos Group as a contributing member.

The gaming giant has finally joined The Khronos Group to help foster these industry members. EA is said to be engaging with Khronos on Vulkan, NNEF, and glTF collaborations.

It will be interesting to see if EA ends up shipping Vulkan-powered games moving forward for Windows and potentially Linux and even macOS via MoltenVK. We do know EA SEED's has experimented with Vulkan for their "Halcyon" R&D engine, among expressing other interest around Vulkan in the past, but now EA has actually joined Khronos.

Even if future EA games end up being Vulkan-powered but Windows-only, it should at least help the experience in running the games under Wine / Steam Play (Proton) rather than having to wait for the D3D12-over-Vulkan support to mature, etc. EA only now joining Khronos may very well be fueled on by Google's Vulkan-powered Stadia gaming service, but we'll see.

Besides Vulkan, it's also great to see EA engaging within glTF that is really taking a footing across the industry as the dominant format for a universal 3D scene/model format for assets.

Khronos joins the likes of Valve, Unity, and Blizzard Entertainment that are among the many dozen members of this industry consortium.
