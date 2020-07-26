Even without the Samsung OSG support these days, the Enlightenment project continues making nice progress.
Enlightenment DR 0.24.2 was released today and with it comes several fixes, much faster thumbnail loading for pager, fixed the preloading of icons, various BSD fixes, and a variety of other fixes.
See the Enlightenment DR 0.24.2 release announcement by project leader Carsten Haitzler.
Also out today is Terminology 1.8 as the project's terminal emulator. Terminology 1.8 now allows displaying tooltips when hovering over color descriptions, properly handling OSC 10/11 escaper sequences for changing/getting the background and foreground colors, build system improvements, and a variety of other changes.
More details on the Terminology 1.8 release via Enlightenment.org.
