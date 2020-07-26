Enlightenment 0.24.2, Terminology 1.8 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 26 July 2020 at 04:26 PM EDT. 1 Comment
DESKTOP --
Even without the Samsung OSG support these days, the Enlightenment project continues making nice progress.

Enlightenment DR 0.24.2 was released today and with it comes several fixes, much faster thumbnail loading for pager, fixed the preloading of icons, various BSD fixes, and a variety of other fixes.

See the Enlightenment DR 0.24.2 release announcement by project leader Carsten Haitzler.

Also out today is Terminology 1.8 as the project's terminal emulator. Terminology 1.8 now allows displaying tooltips when hovering over color descriptions, properly handling OSC 10/11 escaper sequences for changing/getting the background and foreground colors, build system improvements, and a variety of other changes.

More details on the Terminology 1.8 release via Enlightenment.org.
1 Comment
Related News
Xfce's Xfdesktop 4.15 Released
LibVNCServer 0.9.13 Released With Better Cross-Platform Coverage
Enlightenment 0.24 Released
The Latest Pango + HarfBuzz Is Leading To A Messy Font Rendering Situation For Some
FreeType 2.10.2 Released With Support For WOFF 2 Fonts
Xrdesktop 0.14 Released With OpenXR Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Zrythm Approaching Beta As An Easy-To-Use, Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation
Google Finally Begins Their Open-Source Dance Around Linux User-Space Threading
High-End Lightworks Video Editor Finally Says Why They Didn't Go Open-Source Yet
GNOME OS Is Taking Shape But Its To Serve For Testing The Desktop
Debian 9.13 Released As The End To Stretch
New KDE Slimbook Released - Powered By AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
There's An Effort By A System76 Engineer To Bring Coreboot To Newer AMD Platforms
Git 2.28-rc1 Released - Continues The Transition Towards SHA256 Plus Moving Off "Master"