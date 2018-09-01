Dragora 3.0 Alpha 2 Released As One Of The Libre GNU/Linux Platforms
30 September 2018
Dragora is one of the lesser known Linux distributions that is focused on shipping "entirely free software" to the standards of the FSF/GNU.

Dragora is focused on simplicity and elegance while being a "quality GNU/Linux distribution." With the Dragora 3.0 Alpha 2 release they continue working on transitioning to the Musl C library, restructuring of the file-system directories, transitioning over to the SysVinit init system, enhancements to the boot script, improving the initial LiveCD experience, upgrading to the GCC 8 compiler stack, adding Meson+Ninja support, improving the security, making use of LibreSSL 2.8, and a variety of other alterations.

Dragora 3.0 Alpha 2 is relying upon the Linux-libre 4.18 kernel. More details on the Dragora 3.0 Alpha 2 release can be found via the GNU mailing list. Those wishing to learn more about this Linux distribution can visit Dragora.org.
