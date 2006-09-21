DragonFlyBSD's makefs Adds Support For FAT
One could consider it long overdue, but DragonFlyBSD has finally merged support for FAT file-systems with the makefs utility.

On DragonFlyBSD the makefs utility for creating a file-system image from a directory or mtree manifest can finally handle ubiquitous FAT.

Merged on Wednesday was the FAT support for makefs, which was ported over from FreeBSD. Minor modifications were made to the code in the process, but long story short: DragonFlyBSD makefs in 2021 can finally support FAT volumes.
