While the Linux 4.4 kernel is quite old (January 2016), DragonFlyBSD has now re-based its AMD Radeon kernel graphics driver against that release. It is at least a big improvement compared to its Radeon code having been derived previously from Linux 3.19.
DragonFlyBSD developer François Tigeot continues doing a good job herding the open-source Linux graphics driver support to this BSD. With the code that landed on Monday, DragonFlyBSD's Radeon DRM is based upon the state found in the Linux 4.4.180 LTS tree.
With this shift from the Linux 3.19 to 4.4 LTS kernel code for Radeon, there are a number of hardware issues and bugs resolved, VT switching is fixed up, there are fan management improvements, and better support for displays at 120Hz and higher.
The re-based happened with this commit and will be part of the next DragonFlyBSD release likely coming out around year's end.
