NVMM Ported To DragonFlyBSD For Virtualization

DragonFlyBSD has integrated the NetBSD Virtual Machine Monitor (NVMM) hypervisor that can be used with QEMU.
As of yesterday the initial NVMM port has landed within the DragonFlyBSD source tree for supporting NVMM for virtualization on this operating system long ago forked from FreeBSD. NVMM currently supports making use of AMD SVM and Intel VT/VMX for hardware accelerated virtualization.
Across many commits merged yesterday the NVMM code was mainlined for DragonFlyBSD.
The NVMM hypervisor was started just a few years ago and formally debuted last year with NetBSD 9.0. More details on NVMM is available from NetBSD.org.
