DragonFlyBSD Continues Gutting Its i386 Code
13 January 2019
The DragonFlyBSD operating system dropped its i386 install support back in 2014 with DragonFlyBSD 4.0 and since then has been focused on x86_64-only. Over the past two years or so they have gutted much of their i386-specific code from their kernel that is no longer needed for today's modern processors while over the weekend they got back to doing some more of that cleansing.

Rounds 69 and 70 were merged this weekend on weeding out the i386 code that is no longer needed within their kernel.

This cleaning and a lot more will in turn be part of the DragonFlyBSD 5.6 release that should be out around the middle of summer. DragonFlyBSD continues to be x86_64 focused only and not having focused on ARM ports or the recent open-source infatuation with RISC-V and other architectures. Those wanting to give DragonFlyBSD a whirl this weekend can do so at DragonFlyBSD.org.
