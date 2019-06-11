DragonFlyBSD Now Defaulting To HAMMER2 File-System By Default

After being an experimental option in DragonFlyBSD for more than the past half-decade, HAMMER2 is the new default file-system of this FreeBSD derivative.
HAMMER2 has continued to perform increasingly well over the conventional HAMMER file-system. It's also been easy to install HAMMER2 on new DragonFlyBSD installations. But finally now with the latest development code for DragonFlyBSD 5.6 (or perhaps DragonFlyBSD 6.0?) this file-system is enabled as the new default.
The changeover happened today and the old HAMMER(1) file-system remains available for those interested.
