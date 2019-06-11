DragonFlyBSD Now Defaulting To HAMMER2 File-System By Default
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 11 June 2019 at 12:43 AM EDT. 1 Comment
BSD --
After being an experimental option in DragonFlyBSD for more than the past half-decade, HAMMER2 is the new default file-system of this FreeBSD derivative.

HAMMER2 has continued to perform increasingly well over the conventional HAMMER file-system. It's also been easy to install HAMMER2 on new DragonFlyBSD installations. But finally now with the latest development code for DragonFlyBSD 5.6 (or perhaps DragonFlyBSD 6.0?) this file-system is enabled as the new default.

The changeover happened today and the old HAMMER(1) file-system remains available for those interested.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
FreeBSD 11.3 Beta 3 Arrives With Various Fixes, Correct Battery Life Reporting
NetBSD 8.1 Released With MDS Mitigations, Driver Improvements
FreeBSD Had A Very Busy Q1-2019 As It Approaches Its 26th Birthday
FreeBSD 11.3 Beta 2 Brings Virtualization Updates, Exposes MD_CLEAR MDS Bit To Guests
DragonFlyBSD Is Seeing Better Performance Following A Big VM Rework
FreeBSD 11.3 Enters Beta Ahead Of July Release
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu Moving Ahead With Compressing Their Kernel Image Using LZ4
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Continues Battling Community Issues In 2019
Mozilla's Servo Beginning To Work On Linux Video Acceleration
Bug Fixed: Bad Things Could Happen Unplugging Your External Backlit Keyboard On Linux
Google Stadia's E3 Event Reveals New Details For This Linux+Vulkan Gaming Service
WineD3D Optimistic In Their Yet To Be Proven Vulkan Backend, DXVK "Dead End"