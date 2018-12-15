DragonFly's HAMMER2 File-System Receiving Christmas Improvements

With DragonFlyBSD 5.4 having been recently released, development is back onto full-swing in Git master. DragonFlyBSD/HAMMER2 lead developer Matthew Dillon has been landing HAMMER2 file-system improvements that he hopes to back-port to stable in the coming weeks.
This latest round of HAMMER2 work for DragonFlyBSD includes meta-consistency protection for snapshots and crashes, guarantee of buffer cache consistency, clearing up front-end stalls during a file-system sync, improved snapshot operation, and more. This work is also moving towards HAMMER2 clustering work that is still among their plans for this next-gen BSD file-system.
More details on these December updates to HAMMER2 can be found via the DragonFly mailing list.
