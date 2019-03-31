DragonFlyBSD Receives Initial FUSE Port For File-Systems In User-Space
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 31 March 2019 at 01:36 PM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
Tomohiro Kusumi has contributed an initial FUSE implementation to DragonFlyBSD for implementing file-systems in user-space support.

The design is based roughly on FreeBSD code but is a cleanly written implementation for allowing user-space file-systems to work on this BSD. This initial FUSE support isn't designed to be API/ABI compatible with the FreeBSD code due to different sysctls and other factors.

The code that has been merged into the DragonFlyBSD kernel Git code is still experimental and may be disabled from future DragonFlyBSD releases until the support has been extended enough to be declared stable and useful for end-users. More details on this initial DragonFlyBSD FUSE support via this commit.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
ZFS Boot Environments Are Helping To Improve The Resilience Of FreeBSD Upgrades
Desktop-Friendly MidnightBSD 1.1 Released
NetBSD 9.0 Will Have Performance & Security Improvements
Netflix Continues Experiencing Great Performance In Using FreeBSD For Their CDN
OPNsense 19.1 Released: BSD-Based Firewall / Networking OS
Fresh Linux vs. BSD CPU/System Benchmark Results Across Five Operating Systems
Popular News This Week
Some Additional Chrome vs. Firefox Benchmarks With WebRender, 67 Beta / 68 Alpha
Redox OS 0.5 Released With New C Library Written In Rust
GNU Nano 4.0 Text Editor Released
vkOpenArena: The ioquake3-Powered OpenArena Game Gets Ported To Vulkan
Fossilize Is Valve's Latest Open-Source Vulkan Project
A Lot Of Valve's Proton Work Is Landing Back In Upstream Wine