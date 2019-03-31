DragonFlyBSD Receives Initial FUSE Port For File-Systems In User-Space

Tomohiro Kusumi has contributed an initial FUSE implementation to DragonFlyBSD for implementing file-systems in user-space support.
The design is based roughly on FreeBSD code but is a cleanly written implementation for allowing user-space file-systems to work on this BSD. This initial FUSE support isn't designed to be API/ABI compatible with the FreeBSD code due to different sysctls and other factors.
The code that has been merged into the DragonFlyBSD kernel Git code is still experimental and may be disabled from future DragonFlyBSD releases until the support has been extended enough to be declared stable and useful for end-users. More details on this initial DragonFlyBSD FUSE support via this commit.
