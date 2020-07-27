DragonFlyBSD Updates Its Intel + Radeon Linux-Ported Graphics Driver Code
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 27 July 2020 at 06:40 AM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
DragonFlyBSD developer François Tigeot continues his trek of near single-handedly porting the Intel and Radeon DRM graphics driver code from the Linux kernel to this BSD.

For years now Tigeot has been working on bringing the Direct Rendering Manager code from the Linux kernel to that of the DragonFlyBSD kernel and all the headaches involved from interface differences to porting other Linux kernel bits where needed.

As of this weekend the code is now up to a state matching Linux 4.12.14. Yes, still quite old with Linux 5.8 around the corner, but at least progress is being made and it's better than in the past or where there was no driver support previously.

In re-basing the core DRM code and the Intel i915 and Radeon DRM drivers against the Linux 4.12.14 state, there is now initial support for Intel Gemini Lake, a variety of improvements and fixes for hardware ranging from Haswell to Kabylake, and a variety of other fixes. On the Radeon front the updates to this aging kernel branch mostly involve bug fixes.

This updated graphics driver code is currently in DragonFlyBSD Git ahead of the next release for this popular BSD operating system.
Add A Comment
Related News
NetBSD Is Making Progress On Benchmarking For Performance/Regression Testing
DragonFlyBSD Lands New EXT2/3/4 File-System Driver
FreeBSD Back To Seeing Progress On 802.11ac WiFi Support, Ath10k Driver
FreeBSD Getting Close To Finally Migrating Development From Subversion To Git
TrueNAS 12 Beta 1 Released With Much Improved ZFS, Better AMD Ryzen CPU Support
WireGuard Support Merged Into Upstream OpenBSD
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Finally Begins Their Open-Source Dance Around Linux User-Space Threading
Zrythm Approaching Beta As An Easy-To-Use, Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation
High-End Lightworks Video Editor Finally Says Why They Didn't Go Open-Source Yet
GNOME OS Is Taking Shape But Its To Serve For Testing The Desktop
Debian 9.13 Released As The End To Stretch
There's An Effort By A System76 Engineer To Bring Coreboot To Newer AMD Platforms
New KDE Slimbook Released - Powered By AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
TUXEDO Computers Launches A Linux Laptop With Ryzen 7 4800H / Ryzen 5 4600H