DragonFlyBSD Pulls In AMD Temperature Driver, SMN Support From FreeBSD
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 2 August 2020 at 04:16 PM EDT. 1 Comment
DragonFlyBSD has been generally working out well for AMD Zen systems sans a few motherboard specific woes, but now is getting even better thanks to importing some new drivers from FreeBSD.

Most exciting is the amdtemp driver now being imported from FreeBSD to DragonFlyBSD. This driver allows for temperature monitoring on AMD Family 0Fh, 10h, 11h, 12h, 14h, 15h, 16h, and 17h processors. The AMD Family 17h support covers Zen 1 as well as Zen 2, including the likes of Threadripper and EPYC.

Also imported from FreeBSD is the amdsmn driver. This driver is for the AMD System Management Network (SMN) support on AMD Zen systems.

Following those imports were some minor code improvements to these drivers now living in the DragonFlyBSD tree.

DragonFlyBSD project leader Matthew Dillon, like much of the BSD / Linux communities, have been quite impressed by AMD's Zen 2 offerings from their usage now from their developer boxes to build infrastructure.
