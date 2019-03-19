DragonFlyBSD Looking To Pursue 64-Bit ARM Port With Code Bounty

While NetBSD has more than a half-dozen tier-one supported architectures and dozens more of tier two ports, DragonFlyBSD has been largely centered on x86_64 since their dropping of 32-bit x86 a while ago. Arm has largely remained off their radar but there seems to be some growing interest around seeing DragonFlyBSD on AArch64.
No work has been committed yet to bringing up DragonFlyBSD on AArch64 hardware, but a bug bounty has been started for helping foster the port. As it stands now, however, the bug bounty for DragonFlyBSD on AArch64 is just 100 EUR.
The AArch64 bounty can be found on their code bounties page.
Other outstanding code bounties for DragonFlyBSD include UTF-8 support in their console, porting Valgrind to DragonFlyBSD, supporting compression within the HAMMER file-system code, native NTFS file-system support, and a PCI Express card reader driver for a particular chip.
