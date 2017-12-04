DragonFlyBSD Now Supports Up To 64TB Of RAM

DragonFlyBSD now supports up to 64TB of physical memory.
Up to now DragonFlyBSD has supported up to about 32TB of physical memory but as of today that's been bumped to now support up to 64TB.
Linux also has had a 64TB physical address space limit while now with 5-level paging support of future Intel CPUs when paired with Linux 4.14+ is up to 4PB of physical memory support.
Separately, DragonFlyBSD 5.0.2 was released today as a bug-fix update for DragonFly 5. That bug-fix stable release can be downloaded from DragonFlyBSD.org.
