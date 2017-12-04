DragonFlyBSD Now Supports Up To 64TB Of RAM
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 4 December 2017 at 03:59 PM EST. 6 Comments
BSD --
DragonFlyBSD now supports up to 64TB of physical memory.

Up to now DragonFlyBSD has supported up to about 32TB of physical memory but as of today that's been bumped to now support up to 64TB.

Linux also has had a 64TB physical address space limit while now with 5-level paging support of future Intel CPUs when paired with Linux 4.14+ is up to 4PB of physical memory support.

Separately, DragonFlyBSD 5.0.2 was released today as a bug-fix update for DragonFly 5. That bug-fix stable release can be downloaded from DragonFlyBSD.org.
6 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
Lumina 1.4 Desktop Environment Released
GhostBSD 11.1 Released: FreeBSD With MATE & Xfce Desktop Experience
GhostBSD 11.1 Is Almost Ready With MATE & Xfce Tailored FreeBSD Desktop Experience
DragonFlyBSD 5.0.1 Released
DragonFlyBSD 5.0 Released With Initial HAMMER2 Support, Support For 900k+ Processes
pfSense 2.4 Released, Rebased To FreeBSD 11.1 & New Installer
Popular News
The Features To Look Forward To With Wine 3.0
System76 Will Begin Disabling Intel ME In Their Linux Laptops
AMD Announces The Radeon Software Adrenalin Driver
Rich Geldreich On The Concerns Of Open-Sourcing In The Game Industry
NVIDIA's Current Linux Driver Is Hungry For vRAM This Holiday
Systemd 236 Is Being Prepped For Release This Month With Many Changes