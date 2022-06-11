DragonFlyBSD 6.2.2 Released With Fixes For HAMMER2, Kernel Bugs

DragonFlyBSD 6.2 was introduced back in January with the AMDGPU Linux kernel driver port, HAMMER2 improvements, and the NVMM hypervisor port, among other improvements. Out this weekend is DragonFlyBSD 6.2.2 with various bug-fixes atop that stable code-base.
DragonFlyBSD 6.2.2 is led by fixes to its HAMMER2 original file-system used by default for this BSD operating system. The HAMMER2 fixes range from addressing a possible panic to bugs like deleted files lingering around until the file-system is unmounted next.
DragonFlyBSD 6.2.2 also addresses possible readdir() races in TMPFS and has a variety of different kernel fixes. There is also updated time-zone data as a maintenance update.
The list of just under two dozen stable bug fixes making up DragonFlyBSD 6.2.2 can be found via the commit list. This DragonFlyBSD stable release can be downloaded from DragonFlyBSD.org.
