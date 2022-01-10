DragonFlyBSD 6.2 Released With AMD Graphics Driver, Better HAMMER2, NVMM Hypervisor
DragonFlyBSD 6.2 is now available as the latest version of this popular BSD open-source operating system.

Exciting with DragonFlyBSD 6.2 is finally having modern AMD Radeon graphics support via the "AMDGPU" DRM kernel driver ported over from the Linux kernel. DragonFlyBSD 6.2 has a port of the AMDGPU Linux driver but it's based on the Linux 4.19 state compared to upstream 5.16, which means RDNA2, Aldebaran, and other latest-generation bits haven't landed nor any of the recent optimizations and features. DragonFlyBSD along with the BSDs at large continue to be quite behind Linux when it comes to the GPU driver support. Likewise, with DragonFlyBSD 6.2 there is working support for Intel Whiskey Lake Gen9 graphics.

Another porting effort worth mentioning for DragonFlyBSD 6.2 is adding of NVMM, the hypervisor led for NetBSD and supports modern Intel and AMD processors. DragonFlyBSD 6.2 contains a full port of the NVMM hypervisor over to this BSD.


DragonFly's original HAMMER2 file-system continues to be improved upon. HAMMER2 with DragonFlyBSD 6.2 now has growfs support for changing the size of an existing volume and xdisk is included with the build so that remote HAMMER2 disks can be mounted. That remote HAMMER2 mounting is still considered experimental. HAMMER2 has also seen various fixes with this release.

DragonFlyBSD 6.2 also takes care of security issues, adds Family 19h AMD Zen 3 temperature monitoring support, improvements to the kernel's paging algorithm, makefs FAT support, various package updates, and DSynth improvements.

Downloads and more details on DragonFlyBSD 6.2 over on DragonFlyBSD.org.
