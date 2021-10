DragonFlyBSD 6.0.1 Released With AMD Zen 3 Temperature Monitoring, Fixes

Released back in May was the shiny DragonFlyBSD 6.0 release while today a point release for it has been issued.The DragonFlyBSD 6.0.1 release appears to be primarily driven by the need to address a certificate issue for downloading dpkg binaries. Due to an expired Let's Encrypt certificate, downloading dpkg binaries began failing. With DragonFlyBSD 6.0.1 that certificate has been renewed.DragonFlyBSD 6.0.1 also has Zen 3 support added to the AMD temperature driver (amdtemp), various HAMMER2 file-system fixes, a kernel panic in the sound code is now avoided, and a variety of other kernel fixes.The DragonFlyBSD 6.0.1 release can be downloaded from DragonFlyBSD.org