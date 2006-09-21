DragonFlyBSD 6.0.1 Released With AMD Zen 3 Temperature Monitoring, Fixes

Released back in May was the shiny DragonFlyBSD 6.0 release while today a point release for it has been issued.
The DragonFlyBSD 6.0.1 release appears to be primarily driven by the need to address a certificate issue for downloading dpkg binaries. Due to an expired Let's Encrypt certificate, downloading dpkg binaries began failing. With DragonFlyBSD 6.0.1 that certificate has been renewed.
DragonFlyBSD 6.0.1 also has Zen 3 support added to the AMD temperature driver (amdtemp), various HAMMER2 file-system fixes, a kernel panic in the sound code is now avoided, and a variety of other kernel fixes.
The DragonFlyBSD 6.0.1 release can be downloaded from DragonFlyBSD.org.
Add A Comment