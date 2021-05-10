DragonFlyBSD 6.0 Released With Many Kernel Optimizations, Other Improvements
DragonFlyBSD 6.0 has officially launched today as the newest version of this popular BSD operating system.

Following the recent launches of FreeBSD 13.0 and OpenBSD 6.9, DragonFlyBSD 6.0 has made it out as the latest version of this BSD operating system forked long ago from FreeBSD.

There are a lot of kernel enhancements and other changes to find with DragonFlyBSD 6.0, some of the highlights include:

- Improved memory paging, various code optimizations throughout the kernel in the name of better performance, reduced memory fragmentation, and other optimizations.

- The AMDSMN driver has been ported from FreeBSD.

- Better EFI frame-buffer support.

- Meltdown vulnerable Intel processors are now detected during boot.

- The HAMMER2 file-system has seen clean-ups, initial multi-volume support, and other additions.

- "Significant" performance enhancements to TMPFS.

- Support for newer Intel I219 Ethernet controllers, among other updates.

- Updated graphics driver support against the Linux 4.10.17 upstream state.

- DSynth now supports Zstd compression along with a variety of other updates.

- A new and non-GPL EXT 2/3/4 file-system driver.

- GCC 8 is the default C/C++ compiler of DragonFlyBSD 6.0.

DragonFlyBSD 6.0 can be downloaded from DragonFlyBSD.org.
