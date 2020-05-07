DragonFlyBSD 5.8 debuted in March while now shipping is v5.8.1 as the latest update for this BSD operating system.
While just over two months have passed since the v5.8 milestone, DragonFlyBSD 5.8.1 has less than two dozen changes. Making up this point release are some compilation fixes, minor optimizations and random fixes to the kernel code, fixing two "serious deduplication bugs", a "serious memory leak" in the nmalloc code of their libc, and other fixes.
So for DragonFlyBSD users, the 5.8.1 changes are rather significant for upgrading. Those wanting to install from scratch and other resources via DragonFlyBSD.org.
