DragonFlyBSD 5.8.0 release images began propagating tonight as the latest installment of this long ago forked FreeBSD operating system.
DragonFlyBSD 5.8 is another big step forward for the operating system and their first release of 2020. DragonFlyBSD 5.8 brings performance improvements to TMPFS, updated Intel and Linux DRM graphics drivers including for AMD Radeon hardware, FSCK support for their modern HAMMER2 file-system, DSynth is getting into order, AMD Zen 2 support improvements, and other work.
While as of writing the release announcement has yet to be sent out, the DragonFlyBSD 5.8 release images can be obtained from their mirrors. Fresh DragonFlyBSD 5.8 benchmarks against the former v5.6 release and FreeBSD and Linux distributions coming up soon.
