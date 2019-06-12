The first release candidate for the next major release of the DragonFlyBSD operating system is now available for testing.
DragonFlyBSD 5.6 is shaping up to be a hack of a feature update that will be debuting soon while tagged on Tuesday night was the first release candidate while shifting the development track to DragonFlyBSD 5.7 unstable.
New with DragonFlyBSD 5.6 is defaulting to their HAMMER2 file-system compared to the long-running HAMMER1 (though that's still an option), gutting more i386 code, a rework to its VM code, enabling compiler-based Retpoline support as part of its Spectre V2 mitigations, MDS mitigations, updated Radeon driver code, initial FUSE file-system work, and various other updates.
More details in the 5.6-rc1 tag.
Add A Comment