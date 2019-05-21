DragonFlyBSD 5.4.3 was released on Monday with just a hand full of changes over last month's 5.4.2 point release.
DragonFlyBSD 5.4.3 takes care of an SMP race condition within the PF code, fixes a FP bug in its kernel, restores the trim_enabled device sysctl, ensures the ca_root_nss certificate is installed, sets GID_TTY for non-root users by default, and stubs out pthread_equal() for its C library.
While in the DragonFlyBSD Git development code for what will be version 5.6, notably not included in today's 5.4.3 point release is the mitigation for the MDS / Zombieload vulnerabilities.
The list of DragonFlyBSD 5.4.3 changes can be found via this mailing list post.
