DragonFlyBSD 5.4.3 Released With Various Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 21 May 2019 at 01:07 AM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
DragonFlyBSD 5.4.3 was released on Monday with just a hand full of changes over last month's 5.4.2 point release.

DragonFlyBSD 5.4.3 takes care of an SMP race condition within the PF code, fixes a FP bug in its kernel, restores the trim_enabled device sysctl, ensures the ca_root_nss certificate is installed, sets GID_TTY for non-root users by default, and stubs out pthread_equal() for its C library.

While in the DragonFlyBSD Git development code for what will be version 5.6, notably not included in today's 5.4.3 point release is the mitigation for the MDS / Zombieload vulnerabilities.

The list of DragonFlyBSD 5.4.3 changes can be found via this mailing list post.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
NetBSD 8.1 RC1 Released With MDS Mitigations, Option To Turn Off SMT/HT, Driver Updates
DragonFlyBSD Flips On Compiler-Based Retpoline Support For Its Kernel, Also Adds SMAP/SMEP
The BSDs Get Promptly Mitigated For The MDS Side-Channel Vulnerabilities
DragonFlyBSD Updates Its Radeon/TTM Driver Code Against Linux 3.18 Bits
FreeBSD "Package Base" Is Now Ready For Testing - More Conveniently Update FreeBSD
FreeBSD Is Looking For Your Feedback To Guide Its Priorities
Popular News This Week
Linux's vmalloc Seeing "Large Performance Benefits" With 5.2 Kernel Changes
MDS / Zombieload Mitigations Come At A Real Cost, Even If Keeping Hyper Threading On
x86 FPU Optimizations Land In Linux 5.2 That Torvalds Loves But Worries Of Regressions
Hands On With The Atomic Pi As A $35 Intel Atom Alternative To The Raspberry Pi
Developers Start Debating Whether To Block Password-Based Root SSH Logins For Fedora 31
MDS: The Newest Speculative Execution Side-Channel Vulnerability