While awaiting DragonFlyBSD 5.6 as the BSD operating system's next feature release, DragonFlyBSD 5.4.2 has been released as the newest stable point release.
DragonFlyBSD 5.4.2 provides just over two dozen fixes over the previous 5.4.1 point release from last December. Among the changes to find with DragonFlyBSD 5.4.2 are updating the list of USB 3.0 PCI IDs from FreeBSD, fixing various panics, adding an AC256 sound quirk, adding /dev/part-by-label interface, updating the kernel's ACPI code from FreeBSD, and a variety of other fixes.
The complete list of DragonFlyBSD 5.4.2 changes can be found via this Git tag. DragonFlyBSD 5.6 meanwhile is what is being worked on and offering a number of HAMMER2 file-system improvements and a variety of other kernel enhancements.
