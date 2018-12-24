DragonFlyBSD 5.4.1 Released With HAMMER2 File-System Updates, New Intel Graphics Support
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 24 December 2018 at 09:29 AM EST. Add A Comment
BSD --
Released at the start of December was DragonFlyBSD 5.4 that brought a number of new features and improvements while now v5.4.1 is available that collected a few weeks worth of fixes.

DragonFlyBSD 5.4 as a six-month update to this popular BSD operating system delivered GCC 8 as the default compiler, AMD Threadripper 2 CPU support, various NUMA performance improvements, DPorts updates, various kernel tuning, and a lot of work on maturing the project's original HAMMER2 file-system support.

DragonFlyBSD 5.4.1 is now available and it is predominantly made up of various HAMMER2 fixes/improvements, including better unmounting, refactoring the sync code, and other stabilization work.

DragonFlyBSD 5.4.1 also has the new Intel DRM graphics driver PCI IDs added for Coffeelake / Whiskey Lake / Kabylake support, a keyboard fix, and other kernel fixes.

The small list of patches making up the DragonFlyBSD 5.4.1 release can be found here. Download links and more from DragonFlyBSD.org.

DragonFlyBSD 5.5-DEVELOPMENT meanwhile is the version being worked on in master that will premiere towards the end of the first half of 2019 as what will most likely be called DragonFlyBSD 5.6.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
FreeBSD Had A Very Successful 2018: Performance Improvements, Better Hardware Support
FreeBSD ZFS File-System Code To Be Re-Based Over ZFS On Linux
HardenedBSD 12 Released With Jailed Bhyve, Disables SMT By Default
DragonFly's HAMMER2 File-System Receiving Christmas Improvements
FreeBSD 12.0 Officially Released
LLVM's OpenMP Runtime Picks Up DragonFlyBSD & OpenBSD Support
Popular News This Week
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Is Removing A Package Over Its Name
The Most Notable New Features Of The Linux 4.20 Kernel
Vega 12 Firmware Lands Along With RX 590 Polaris Bits, Updated Zen CPU Microcode
MIPS Processor ISA To Be Open-Sourced In 2019
Firefox On KDE Now Supports Native Open/Save Dialogs
ReactOS 0.4.11 Release Candidate Available For Testing The "Open-Source Windows"