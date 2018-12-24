Released at the start of December was DragonFlyBSD 5.4 that brought a number of new features and improvements while now v5.4.1 is available that collected a few weeks worth of fixes.
DragonFlyBSD 5.4 as a six-month update to this popular BSD operating system delivered GCC 8 as the default compiler, AMD Threadripper 2 CPU support, various NUMA performance improvements, DPorts updates, various kernel tuning, and a lot of work on maturing the project's original HAMMER2 file-system support.
DragonFlyBSD 5.4.1 is now available and it is predominantly made up of various HAMMER2 fixes/improvements, including better unmounting, refactoring the sync code, and other stabilization work.
DragonFlyBSD 5.4.1 also has the new Intel DRM graphics driver PCI IDs added for Coffeelake / Whiskey Lake / Kabylake support, a keyboard fix, and other kernel fixes.
The small list of patches making up the DragonFlyBSD 5.4.1 release can be found here. Download links and more from DragonFlyBSD.org.
DragonFlyBSD 5.5-DEVELOPMENT meanwhile is the version being worked on in master that will premiere towards the end of the first half of 2019 as what will most likely be called DragonFlyBSD 5.6.
