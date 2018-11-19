DragonFlyBSD 5.4 Is Releasing Soon With Its Threadripper 2 Support, Performance Benefits
DragonFlyBSD developer Justin Sherrill has shared that DragonFlyBSD 5.4 release preparations will begin soon.

The preparations are going to begin this coming weekend, which is the Thanksgiving holiday in the US.

DragonFlyBSD 5.4 is bringing:

- Defaulting to the GCC 8 compiler rather than the aging GCC5.

- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2 support, including performance tuning.

- SMP optimizations and other NUMA improvements.

- Better hardening against CPU vulnerabilities.

- Various HAMMER2 file-system improvements.

More details and benchmarks on DragonFlyBSD 5.4.0 shortly.
