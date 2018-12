Days ahead of the FreeBSD 12.0 release, the long-ago-forked DragonFlyBSD is out with its very exciting 5.4 six-month feature update. DragonFlyBSD 5.4 is easily this BSD operating system's most exciting feature release in a while. DragonFlyBSD 5.4 now ships with GCC 8 as its default compiler as a big upgrade over the previous GCC5 default, there is much better support for asymmetric NUMA configurations particularly Zen / Threadripper 2 hardware in particular, various performance improvements (including in the area of SMP), updates to DPorts, and a lot of other kernel tuning and performance work.DragonFlyBSD's original HAMMER2 file-system has also seen its share of improvements, various VM/virtualization driver updates, updates to the Radeon/DRM graphics driver code, and a number of networking updates.More details on DragonFlyBSD 5.4 and download information is available from DragonFlyBSD.org . Some fresh BSD vs. Linux benchmarks will be coming up on Phoronix in the days ahead.