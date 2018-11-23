Release preparations continue for DragonFlyBSD 5.4 that will officially premiere in the days ahead.
DragonFlyBSD 5.4 is introducing many improvements and new features as the latest six month operating system update for this long ago fork from FreeBSD. There is a lot of work in the Intel/AMD CPU space this release as well as other new hardware support, maturing of their homegrown HAMMER2 file-system, and more.
Available for testing this weekend is DragonFlyBSD 5.4-RC1.
Look for the official DragonFlyBSD 5.4.0 release in the days ahead. Especially with FreeBSD 12.0 also coming out in December, stay tuned for some fresh BSD benchmarks on Phoronix.
Add A Comment