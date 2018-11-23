DragonFlyBSD 5.4 RC1 Available For Testing Of This Leading BSD Operating System
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 24 November 2018 at 07:04 AM EST. Add A Comment
BSD --
Release preparations continue for DragonFlyBSD 5.4 that will officially premiere in the days ahead.

DragonFlyBSD 5.4 is introducing many improvements and new features as the latest six month operating system update for this long ago fork from FreeBSD. There is a lot of work in the Intel/AMD CPU space this release as well as other new hardware support, maturing of their homegrown HAMMER2 file-system, and more.

Available for testing this weekend is DragonFlyBSD 5.4-RC1.

Look for the official DragonFlyBSD 5.4.0 release in the days ahead. Especially with FreeBSD 12.0 also coming out in December, stay tuned for some fresh BSD benchmarks on Phoronix.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
DragonFlyBSD 5.5 Development Opens Up
Intel Making Improvements On FreeBSD Power Management
FreeBSD Is Squaring Away Its 64-bit Linux Gaming Capabilities With NVIDIA Driver Support
DragonFlyBSD 5.4 Is Releasing Soon With Its Threadripper 2 Support, Performance Benefits
FreeBSD 12.0-RC1 Released, Fixes Ryzen 2 Temperature Reporting
FreeBSD 12.0 Beta 4 Released, Allows NVIDIA Driver To Work With 64-bit Linux Emulation
Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+ Released For $25 USD
Linus Torvalds Comments On STIBP & He's Not Happy - STIBP Default Will End Up Changing
What Do You Want To See Out Of The Redesigned, Next-Gen Raspberry Pi?
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Is Becoming Popular Again
Linux 4.20 Showing Some Performance Slowdowns
Red Hat Developers Working Towards A Vendor-Neutral Compute Stack To Take On NVIDIA's CUDA