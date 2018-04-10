DragonFlyBSD 5.2 is now available as the latest installment of this popular BSD operating system.
This is the first update to DragonFlyBSD since v5.0.2 back in December. With that said, there is a lot to be found in this update. Among the changes with DragonFlyBSD 5.2 are supporting up to 64TB of RAM, Intel Coffee Lake graphics support in their Linux-ported DRM driver, Meltdown vulnerability fixes and as part of that the ptr_restrict option, Spectre mitigation based on the Linux IBRS code, and continued work on maturing the HAMMER2 file-system.
Overall, it's quite a hefty update with DragonFlyBSD 5.2 for the past couple of months on their development front-lines. I'll be running some fresh DragonFlyBSD benchmarks against FreeBSD and TrueOS vs. Linux soon.
DragonFlyBSD 5.2.0 can be downloaded from their download server.
Add A Comment