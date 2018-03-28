DragonFlyBSD 5.2 Release Candidate Available With Spectre Mitigation, HAMMER2 Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 28 March 2018 at 11:49 AM EDT.
The first release candidate is now available of the upcoming DragonFlyBSD 5.2 operating system.

In the six months since DragonFlyBSD 5.0, there have been a lot of improvements to this popular BSD operating system. Among the 5.2 work that we have covered is support for up to 64TB of RAM, Intel Coffee Lake graphics support, more fixes around the Meltdown vulnerability, the new ptr_restrict security option, Spectre mitigation, and many HAMMER2 file-system improvements/fixes.

DragonFlyBSD 5.2 was branched yesterday but with no release announcement yet on the DragonFlyBSD users mailing list. Those wanting to try out DragonFlyBSD 5.2 RC1 right now can do so via DragonFlyBSD.org FTP. Expect the stable DragonFlyBSD 5.2 release in the near future.
