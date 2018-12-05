DragonFlyBSD Updates Its Intel DRM/KMS Driver Port For Kaby, Coffee & Whiskey Lake
Cleared from this week's DragonFlyBSD 5.4 release, feature work is resuming on this BSD operating system towards the DragonFlyBSD 5.6 release expected out in about six months based on their usual release cadence. Some early work now staged is updating the Intel DRM/KMS driver for a slew of recent hardware.

DragonFlyBSD's Intel DRM driver, which is based upon a continually updating port from the Intel "i915" Linux DRM code, has picked up support for many of the recent Intel graphics adapters... But with the recent processor refreshes sticking to the same graphics architecture featured in Kabylake, it's mostly a matter of adding in all the new PCI IDs.

That's what DragonFly developer François Tigeot has done with pulling in more Coffee Lake PCI IDs, Kaby Lake and Amber Lake, and Whiskey Lake on Tuesday.

These IDs are all good now for the daily development snapshots in the DragonFlyBSD 5.5 series should you be wanting to use the graphics driver support with these newer Intel processors.
