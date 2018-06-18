DragonFlyBSD 5.2.2 is now available as the latest stable release to this popular BSD operating system.
While there aren't usually two point releases per cycle for DragonFlyBSD, the v5.2.2 release is coming to address the recent "Lazy FPU" vulnerability affecting Intel CPUs due to Lazy State Save/Restore as the newest CPU speculation bug.
DragonFlyBSD began patching their kernel earlier this month and now those fixes are available in stable form with the DragonFlyBSD 5.2.2 release. The OpenBSD folks have also been changing around their kernel and FreeBSD 11.2 RC3 is also mitigated.
There are just a few other basic changes to DragonFlyBSD 5.2.2 as outlined via the very short summary.
DragonFlyBSD 5.3-DEVELOPMENT is the current release cycle leading up to DragonFlyBSD 5.4.0 later in the year.
Add A Comment