While DragonFlyBSD 5.3/5.4 is exciting on the performance front for those making use of the stable DragonFly operating system releases, DragonFlyBSD 5.2.1 is available this week.
This is the first and perhaps only point release over DragonFly 5.2.0 that premiered back in April. DragonFlyBSD 5.2 brought stabilization work for HAMMER2 to make it ready for more users, Spectre and Meltdown kernel work, and months worth of other important updates.
With DragonFlyBSD 5.2.1 there isn't all that much to get excited over as it's really just various fixes. But of some prominence for the DragonFlyBSD 5.2.1 release is fixing CVE-2018-8897 to avoid potentially crashing the kernel.
DragonFlyBSD 5.2.1 is available for download from DragonFlyBSD.org.
