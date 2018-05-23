DragonFlyBSD 5.2.1 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in BSD on 23 May 2018 at 09:08 AM EDT. Add A Comment
BSD --
While DragonFlyBSD 5.3/5.4 is exciting on the performance front for those making use of the stable DragonFly operating system releases, DragonFlyBSD 5.2.1 is available this week.

This is the first and perhaps only point release over DragonFly 5.2.0 that premiered back in April. DragonFlyBSD 5.2 brought stabilization work for HAMMER2 to make it ready for more users, Spectre and Meltdown kernel work, and months worth of other important updates.

With DragonFlyBSD 5.2.1 there isn't all that much to get excited over as it's really just various fixes. But of some prominence for the DragonFlyBSD 5.2.1 release is fixing CVE-2018-8897 to avoid potentially crashing the kernel.

DragonFlyBSD 5.2.1 is available for download from DragonFlyBSD.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related BSD News
FreeBSD 11.2 Beta 2 Available For Testing, Brings PTI Optimization
FreeBSD 11.2 Beta Now Available For Testing
DragonFlyBSD Finishes Up Spectre Mitigation, Fix For Mysterious CVE-2018-8897
KDE Plasma 5 Stack Should Now Be In Good Shape For FreeBSD Ports
Arcan Display Server Porting To OpenBSD For "Secure System Graphics"
Celebrating 25 Years Of Work, NetBSD 8.0 RC1 Officially Released With USB3 & UEFI
Popular News This Week
Sony Is Working On AMD Ryzen LLVM Compiler Improvements - Possibly For The PlayStation 5
AMD Zen CPU Microcode Added To Linux-Firmware Tree, Bulldozer Updated
Git Has A New Wire Protocol Yielding Much Greater Performance
Feral's Linux Team Lead Is Leaving The Company
Lubuntu 18.10 Officially Switching From LXDE To LXQt
GIMP 2.10.2 Released With HEIF Image Format Support