It was just last month that DragonFlyBSD pulled in Radeon's Linux 4.4 kernel driver code as an upgrade from the Linux 3.19 era code they had been using for their open-source AMD graphics support. This week that's now up to a Linux 4.7 era port.
François Tigeot who continues doing amazing work on pulling in updates to DragonFlyBSD's graphics driver now upgraded the Radeon DRM code to match that of what is found in the upstream Linux 4.7.10 kernel.
With this big upgrade touching more than 100 source files, there are many bug fixes, better support for Southern Islands and Sea Islands hardware, and various quirks introduced to deal with different GPU problems.
So if you are a DragonFlyBSD desktop user with Radeon graphics, the very latest development code ahead of DragonFlyBSD 5.8 has some hearty improvements. It's still a long way from the upstream Linux 5.3 kernel state, but the BSDs generally are doing an admirable job with their limited resources in trying to track the graphics driver changes.
