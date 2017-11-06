More Than One Dozen USB Vulnerabilities Published For The Linux Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 7 November 2017 at 12:43 PM EST. 10 Comments
Made public on Monday were details on 14 known security vulnerabilities within the Linux kernel's USB subsystem while there is also known to be more similar bugs that are yet to be resolved.

The good news about these USB vulnerabilities is that they would require any rogue individual to first have created a specially-crafted USB device and to have physical access to the vulnerable Linux system.

From there these vulnerabilities will lead to a denial of service or "unspecified other impact" for all of these different vulnerabilities.

These vulnerabilities mostly stem from poor/missing checks, out-of-bounds reads, and similar common mistakes with C code.


Details on this latest batch of Linux security vulnerabilities via oss-security.
10 Comments
