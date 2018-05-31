Vulkan-Powered Dota 2 For macOS Released, Linux Comparison Tests Incoming

Back when Vulkan for macOS/iOS was announced at the end of February thanks to the opening up of MoltenVK for mapping Vulkan atop Apple's Metal graphics API, Valve announced they would be bringing Dota 2 on Vulkan to Mac. Today that milestone has finally been reached.
Vulkan support on Dota 2 under macOS is now available for delivering improved performance and better stability. This support on macOS requires enabling the Vulkan support DLC within Steam for the game and then switching to the Vulkan renderer from the in-game settings, as confirmed this evening by Valve's Pierre-Loup Griffais on Twitter.
Dota 2 with Vulkan is geared to deliver much better performance than OpenGL, but we'll have to see for ourselves.
While I have limited Apple hardware for testing, I'll be running some Linux vs. macOS Dota 2 benchmarking (and potentially to Windows as well) in the days ahead. If any premium supporters have other test requests during my latest round of macOS vs. Linux benchmarking, let me know ASAP.
