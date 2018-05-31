Vulkan-Powered Dota 2 For macOS Released, Linux Comparison Tests Incoming
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 31 May 2018 at 07:48 PM EDT. Add A Comment
VALVE --
Back when Vulkan for macOS/iOS was announced at the end of February thanks to the opening up of MoltenVK for mapping Vulkan atop Apple's Metal graphics API, Valve announced they would be bringing Dota 2 on Vulkan to Mac. Today that milestone has finally been reached.

Vulkan support on Dota 2 under macOS is now available for delivering improved performance and better stability. This support on macOS requires enabling the Vulkan support DLC within Steam for the game and then switching to the Vulkan renderer from the in-game settings, as confirmed this evening by Valve's Pierre-Loup Griffais on Twitter.

Dota 2 with Vulkan is geared to deliver much better performance than OpenGL, but we'll have to see for ourselves.


While I have limited Apple hardware for testing, I'll be running some Linux vs. macOS Dota 2 benchmarking (and potentially to Windows as well) in the days ahead. If any premium supporters have other test requests during my latest round of macOS vs. Linux benchmarking, let me know ASAP.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Valve News
Valve's Steam Link Is Now Available For Android
Steam Rolling Out New Apps For Android/iOS
Steam Adds Support For The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
Steam's Linux Gaming Marketshare For April Comes In At Just Above 0.5%
Valve Acquires Campo Santo Game Studio
Valve Offers Up New Privacy Settings For Steam Gamers
Popular News This Week
Git Issues Batch Of New Releases To Fix Security Issues
Jade: New Linux Desktop Built On Python, HTML5 & JavaScript
Systemd Introduces "Portable Services" Functionality, Similar To Containers
Firefox Developers Still Hesitant About Using EGL Over GLX On X11 Linux
Dell Rolls Out New Precision Developer Laptops With Ubuntu Linux
GNOME 3.29.2 Released As The Second Step Towards GNOME 3.30